News comes directly from the retreat of the Swiss national team. Rossoneri striker Noah Okafor has left the Red Cross selection due to a “minor head injury”, as reported by the Swiss football federation’s website. The number 17 of Milan he will therefore miss the match against Belarus scheduled for 15 October and will return to Milanello. The footballer returning to Italia he will be observed by the Rossoneri doctors to understand the extent of the injury.

Okafor landed in Milan this summer from Salzburg for 14 million euros. With the Austrian club he collected an impressive 110 appearances, scoring 34 goals. Noah’s AC Milan adventure has started very well, he has already scored two goals and his playing time is growing.

