If the gaming industry taught us anything in 2023, it is that games can say goodbye and disappear from stores at any time. Unfortunately, the list is getting longer and very soon one of the most fun and engaging video games on Nintendo Switch will close its servers forever.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than PAC-MAN 99, a popular multiplayer video game inspired by the arcade classic. If it catches your attention, but you never dared to give it a try, there is very bad news. Because? Very soon it will disappear and only some people will be able to play it when its online services stop operating.

When will PAC-MAN 99 be unavailable?

In May 2023, Bandai Namco announced that Battle Royale, which is available completely free to all active Switch Online subscribers, will discard its online components and disappear from the service.

It is now impossible to purchase custom themes and the PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack and PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock packages. Unfortunately, there are only a few hours left until the final end of this fun multiplayer experience.

PAC-MAN 99 already has its days numbered

Bandai Namco confirmed that the Battle Royale will close its servers and disappear from the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service starting October 8. Of course, people who purchased the downloadable content will still be able to play against the CPU in offline mode. Unfortunately, that package is no longer available for purchase.

What does this mean? If you never purchased the PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack or Mode Unlock, we regret to inform you that it will be impossible for you to enjoy this fun multiplayer proposal when its servers stop working. So, it is best that you download it and try it before it is too late.

What is PAC-MAN 99?

As its name suggests, this title is a multiplayer Battle Royale where up to 99 players compete to be the only one standing. To win, participants must eat spheres to eliminate and send ghosts to the opponents. Despite its simplicity, the concept is very fun and there is room for interesting strategies.

PAC-MAN 99 debuted in 2021 as part of the franchise’s 40th anniversary celebrations. It turned out to be a success and surpassed 4 million players shortly after its release.

But tell us, were you able to enjoy this proposal? Do you regret its end? Let us read you in the comments.

