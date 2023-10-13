Simply, nothing, and no one, can stop Switch more than Nintendo itself and although the environment is pressing with the need to launch a new console, the reality is that the sales of the hybrid continue to amaze the Japanese company and seem to have no end. An example of this is what happens in Japan.

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

Switch sales in Japan are better than the previous fiscal year

The history of Switch at home, Japan, accounts for one of the most incredible rises in the history of video games as it knocked the successful PlayStation 4 from first place and the top has had an owner ever since. Taking into account that we are already in a different generation of consoles, one would think that Switch sales are going very downward, but this is not the case, at least not entirely because Nintendo has been able to have great market moments that drive to your system.

Switch continues to sell well and its numbers rebounded in Japan

Nintendo Switch continues on the path of success. When will it stop?

According to a report by Takashi Mochizuki, Bloomberg reporter (via VGC), so far in fiscal year 2024, which will end in March of next year, Nintendo Switch sales have already exceeded those of the previous fiscal year in Japan. Namely, records indicate that a little more than halfway through fiscal year 2024, 2.28 million Switch units have been sold while in fiscal year 2023, during the same period, 2.13 million units had been sold.

Likewise, it is indicated that this sales boost for Switch in Japanese territory is related to the launch of the special edition OLED console that celebrates the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the one in red with blue details and distinctive elements of the franchise and The best thing is that this increase in sales comes before the holiday season so Switch will experience another year of success.

So far, Nintendo has confirmed that it will continue to support Switch with releases until 2024 while rumors suggest that next year we will see its new console. According to some clues, Nintendo’s new system would be ready for the 2024 holiday season, so there is still a hybrid console for a while.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News