Switch was an impressive success for Nintendo and although launches for this console are guaranteed until summer 2024, it would be naive to think that the new console is not on the way. Recent reports indicate that it has already been shown, or at least its official information, to developers and now the question is when will it be on the market? Recent information seems to clarify that picture.

Switch will debut in the second half of 2024

According to youtuber “Doctre81” (via Wccftech), who recently talked about the NVIDIA SoC that the console we know today as Switch 2 will use, Nintendo could have its new hardware on the market in the second half of 2024. The above It is considered based on a recent job offer by the Japanese company for an internal position in marketing and relations with retail stores. The detail in this vacancy is that a strong marketing campaign is anticipated for the second half of 2024, specifically between June and August of that year.

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

The new Nintendo console would be ready for the season of video game events

Taking into account that the possibility of a AAA of Nintendo’s big franchises coming out next year on Switch is minimal, a large advertising campaign is not anticipated for this reason, so all eyes would be on the fact that something so big would be related to the new console.

LEARN MORE: Switch 2: analysis compares its power with Xbox Series S and ASUS ROG Ally

It is worth remembering that times have changed and the period between the official announcement and the launch of a console is shorter than ever. In the case of Switch, Nintendo officially announced it in October 2016, presented it in January 2017 and launched it in March of that same year, a period of 5 months, so it would not be strange if it happened. In the same way, the second half of 2024, especially the aforementioned period from June to August, is related to the season of video game events, such as the Summer Game Fest and gamescom, so Nintendo would take advantage of the showcase to present its new console. leaving everything ready for next year’s holiday season.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News