Swiss watches, a luxury dream for a few

They are always (the real ones), dream objects. While the slightly less real ones (fake cards, tarot cards, clones) are available to everyone all over the world. We are talking about the masterpieces of Swiss watchmaking. Such as Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Hublot, IWC, Richard Mille. The last one, with dizzying prices, rose to prominence because it was torn from the wrist of Ferrari driver Leclerc. Dreams that are 95% Swiss Made. An industry, mostly concentrated in Geneva, was born way back in 1601. It grew with the help of many Italian workers and still puts a factory seal on each piece. Despite this and despite the criminal illegality of counterfeiting, the sector must deal with a world invaded by replicas or clones of these masterpieces. Not much can be done to stamp out this illicit business. A business that, if it was once more or less hidden, has now exploded on social media without “shame”.

Swiss watches, 2% of sales worldwide come from Switzerland

Beyond this problem, official data underlines that 2% of watches sold in the world (30 million pieces per year) come from the Swiss Confederation. It is a limited quota numerically but not in terms of value because, in this case, it is over 60%. According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH), exports in 2022 amounted to almost 24 billion Swiss francs (+11.6% compared to 2021). But behind this apparent boom there is a different reality observed by several analysts. The crisis also affected this sector which in 2000 had sold 30 million watches while in the following years only half. According to Swissinfo, around 350 brands boast the Swiss Made label, but in reality the industry is concentrated in only about ten brands. Of these 10, the top 4 are Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. Their sales represent over 40% of the total. Family-run companies that have so far been able to avoid the super offers of the luxury giants, even creating, as Rolex did, an ad hoc foundation, by law exempt from taxes and unable to make any sales.

Swiss watches, the turnover of the big 4 is growing

Rolex had a turnover of 9,603 million euros with a market share of 29.2%. Audemars Piguet, 2,116 million euros (4.7% of the market); Patek Philippe 1,895 million (5.1%) and Richard Mille with 1,369 million (2.7%) according to Morgan Stanley. But which countries are the biggest buyers of Swiss luxury watches? On the podium are Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom. And then Malaysia, Spain and Türkiye are growing. In contrast, China and Hong Kong: the question arises spontaneously and will remain unanswered: perhaps also because most of the fakes come from those countries? Lastly, alongside these brands there are large multi-brand stores. Among the top of these, the giant Swatch Group, with a turnover of almost 8 billion in 2022.

