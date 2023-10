Robert van Vliet, communications advisor for the municipality of Rijssen-Holten, says: “We are currently in the finishing phase. First the old outdoor pool will be completely demolished. Then the outdoor area will be redesigned.” The grass is sown, paths are laid, cabling is connected and the infrastructure must be in order. “When the redesign of the outdoor area is complete, we will continue with the sustainable and technical side of the swimming pool, installing the batteries.”