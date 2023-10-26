loading…

Sweden will expel Salwan Momika, the Iraqi man who burned the Koran. Photo/CNN

STOCKHOLM – Migration Agency Sweden has decided to expel an Iraqi man who burned Korans during demonstrations in recent months in Stockholm. That’s the report from the Swedish television station, TV4.

In August, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second highest level and warned of increased threats to Swedes at home and abroad after the burning of Korans angered Muslims and sparked threats from extremists.

Some of the actions were led by Salwan Momika, a refugee from Iraq who said he wanted to protest against all Islamic institutions and ban their holy books.

“The Migration Agency has decided to expel the person from Sweden,” TV4 quoted the migration agency as saying as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (27/10/2023).

However, they granted a temporary stay permit until April 16 2024 due to difficulties in implementing the decision, he said.

The Swedish Migration Agency could not immediately be reached for comment. In July, it said it was rechecking the man’s residence permit.

“I will not leave Sweden. I will live and die in Sweden. The Swedish Migration Agency has made serious mistakes. I suspect there is a hidden political motive behind this decision. I will appeal,” Momika told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

The anti-Islam activist has burned several copies of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark, two of the world’s most liberal countries that allow harsh criticism of religion in the name of freedom of speech. However, many Muslims view desecrating the Koran as a serious offense.

Last week, a Tunisian gunman killed two Swedish soccer fans in Brussels in an attack that Sweden’s prime minister said showed that Europe must step up security to protect itself.

The gunman identified himself as a member of ISIS and claimed responsibility in a video posted online.

(ian)