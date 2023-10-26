Born, Erdogan gives approval for Sweden’s entry. Now it’s up to Parliament

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the protocol on Sweden’s entry into NATO which is now being subjected to Ankara Parliament. This was reported by the official Turkish agency Anadolu, which cites the communications directorate of the Turkish presidency after Turkey has been awaiting the green light for months for the country’s membership of the Alliance in the wake of the conflict unleashed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Borrell: there is still no agreement on a new arms tranche

“In Ukraine, Russia continues its aggression. Ukraine is no longer the headline news but the reality still exists. In Ukraine civilian targets continue to be bombed, at least 18 have died in recent days due to the destruction of infrastructure or homes “. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellat the end of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

“We discussed how to address Ukraine’s most urgent defense needs, we have not yet resolved the issue of the eighth tranche dell’Epf (the European Peace Facility), we are still looking for a solution. Sooner or later we will find it,” he added.

Washington Post: 007 Ukrainians behind the murders of Dugina and Tatarsky

As reported by Rai News, the 007 of Kiev are behind the murder of Daria Duginathe daughter of the Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin died in an explosion in her car. The bomb that killed her entered Russia hidden in a cat cage carried by a mother and a 12-year-old girl.

This was revealed by the Washington Post, according to which in the last 20 months the Ukrainian 007s have carried out dozens of assassinations of Russian officials and others. Among these, the pro-Russia blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Moscow: Russians in Zaporizhzhia advanced 500 meters

Russian forces advanced 500 meters into the southern Zaporizhzhia region during a counterattack aimed at halting the Ukrainian offensive towards the Sea of ​​Azov. This was stated today by the Russian representative in the occupied zone, Vladimir Rogov.

“On the Vremivka front we have successes. Our forces counterattacked and advanced about 500 meters in the Pryiutne area (on the border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk),” Rogov was quoted as saying by the Tass agency.

Rogov he added that the Russian army also successfully carried out another assault near the town of Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia. As Rai News writes, in that direction Moscow’s troops would have advanced by about 200 meters, Rogov indicated.

Subscribe to the newsletter