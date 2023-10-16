Il Japan Mobility Show is the mobility show of the futureor organized by JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association), which will be held in Tokyo Big Sight from October 26 to November 5, 2023.

Suzuki will be present with its own stand, where he will show his proposals for a zero-emissions future. This is because Suzuki believes in diversified mobility that remains close to the needs of people’s daily lives by bringing together 360° technologies and solutions: from motorcycle and car prototypes to next-generation mobility. Remaining in the “two-wheel” field, we will see:

e-Burgman

e-BURGMAN is an electric scooter comparable in performance to a 125 cc. Adopts Gachaco interchangeable battery standard. Through this project, Suzuki intends to collect data on the vehicles used daily for home-work travel.