As soon as you get on the saddle you appreciate the riding position: the seat is comfortable and spacious, the footrests are right where you want them, not too far back or forward, your legs have plenty of space and the handlebars allow you to ride with your torso comfortably erect . We are familiar with the twin-cylinder, we had the opportunity to try it and appreciate it both on its sister adventure 800DE both on the naked GSX-8S. However, if on the first flaw is that extra inspiration that you would like in off-road driving and on the second, thanks to the excellent chassis, you would like a few more HP, on the new V-Strom 800SE we can say it is tuned to perfection. The thrust is linear and progressive along the entire range of the rev counter, there are no gaps even when taking the throttle back in hand at very low speeds, up to under 2000 rpm: the twin-cylinder grows without hesitations, showing a lot of back to the lows and medium, with a reach at the top of the rev counter that is more than commendable for a medium-sized crossover. In addition to this excellent gearbox, precise and quick to engage, result on the bike under test just contrasted during downshifting, but as it is still running in we believe that the situation can be resolved with the right mileage.

Our test took place on a route of approximately 230 km, alternating between tight mixed terrain, fast curves and straights, which allowed us to evaluate the bike in all or almost all aspects. I like the feeling of confidence that comes from the start; the weights are correctly balanced, the handlebar gives control over the front wheel and even at high speeds stability is never compromised. The windshield effectively protects the torso and shoulders, leaving only the helmet exposed: a negligible detail up to 100-110 km/h, after which vortices of air are created which in the long run tire the neck. Among the curves, the V-Strom 800SE shows an almost unexpected brilliance from a crossover, the front end is quick and precise when entering corners, and the bike has good speed, when compared to its weight and size, in changes of direction. All this, combined with the excellent engine and the powerful and well-calibrated braking system, allows you to drive quickly through the bends while counting on the right support from the suspension.

Defects? None of importance. As mentioned before, some air vortexes are created on the helmet at high speeds, which can be resolved at least in part with the larger windshield available as an accessory, while from 6,000 rpm upwards the vibrations are felt on the handlebars and, with less intensity, also on the platforms.