Developed on the 800 parallel twin engine, the new V-Strom 800SE, Street Explorer, is designed for more road touring with 19 and 17 rims, a more protective windshield and an optimized driving position. Let’s find out in detail

October 6, 2023

20 years after the launch of the first V-Strom, and after almost 40,000 units sold, Suzuki still believes in its Sport Adventure Tourer, so much so that it launched a new version V-STROM 800SE, with more road destination. On the other hand, the V-Strom 650 is a workhorse that still enjoys high appreciation from those who want to travel and after presenting the new platform with an 800 cc forward-facing twin-cylinder engine last year it was natural to expect an evolution in a more touring key. So: alloy wheels, 19-inch front wheel and specific chassis dimensions, for a version that already declares its will from the Street Explorer suffix and presents a different balance between comfort, driving pleasure and practicality.

An 83 HP engine and 22.7 km per litre



The starting point of this new one V-Strom 800SE it can only be the parallel twin and 776 cc, and 84.3 CV and 78 Nmwhich we met last year with the introduction of the new one V-Strom 800DE. Lots of beer, but also more than interesting consumption with a declared average mileage of 22.7 km/litre and a double balance shaft for vibration reduction. An engine that thrilled us with its fluidity and verve during our tests and we are very happy to find it again in this Street Explorer. The on-board electronics are complete, with the mappings nicely defined.Choose the shot” – Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three driving modes, the “Change fast” – Bi-directional Quick Shift and the Suzuki Easy Start System device and “Party facility” – Low RPM Assist which facilitates starting from a standstill. The Suzuki Traction Control System is also included in the package – “Aprisereno”. This allows the pilot to choose between three levels of intervention or – if desired – to deactivate the system.

A dedicated chassis



It’s not simply the V-Strom 800DE with a different front wheel, but Suzuki have worked to obtain a balanced chassis designed for road satisfaction. Let’s find suspensions Hitachi ASTEMO (Showa), both with an excursion of 150 mm and both adjustable in preload (with the rear one thanks to a remote adjuster) and the mono which also includes rebound adjustment. The braking system with double 310 mm discs handles one mass in running order of 223 kgunlike the “DE” version ABS cannot be excluded, but there is a “Gravel” mode for use on dirt roads.

In this regard, it should be noted that Dunlop D614 tires were developed specifically for this model in sizes 110/80R19 and 150/70R17.

Low, comfortable saddle and more protection



The seat of the Street Explorer is at 825 mm from the ground, therefore rather low for the type of motorbike but it should also be high enough to allow a good angle of the knees during long transfers which this V-Strom certainly won’t make you give up on, on the contrary. As anticipated, the riding position is optimized for road riding with a specific variable-section aluminum handlebar and footrests positioned to obtain a relaxed and active posture at the same time. From the images you can well imagine how there is also greater aerodynamic protection compared to its DE sister thanks to the high windshield. The shape was refined in the wind tunnel to deflect air flows away from the rider’s torso, we’ll verify this as soon as we can try it. The instrumentation counts on a 5-inch color TFT LCD multifunction display which makes all the information clearly readable, thanks also to the double display mode, day and night. There is no lack of attention to the passenger with rubber-coated footrests and a large portion of the saddle as well as the handles integrated into the luggage rack supplied as standard. The equipment is completed with LED headlight unit, LED indicators, hand guards and lower tip.

Price, colors and availability



The new V-Strom 800SE comes in three colors: Lisbon Green, Montreal Blue and Dubai Blackwill be available from mid-October in dealerships at a price of 10,700 euros with 4-year warranty. So all we have to do is try it and we can tell you that it will happen very soon!