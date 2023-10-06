As mentioned, the main difference between the 800DE and the new SE concerns the light alloy wheels. The front one has a diameter of 19″ and the rear one is 17″ and both are fitted with tubeless tires designed specifically by Dunlop for this bike, in sizes 110/80R19 and 150/70R17. The design of the wheels with seven slightly inclined spokes forms a sequence of “Vs”, recalling the identity of the model.

As for the suspension, the V-Strom 800SE adopts one Showa SFF-BP upside down fork adjustable in spring preload and with a travel of 150 mm, the same as the Hitachi ASTEMO monoshock adjustable in spring preload (through the knob) in the hydraulic brake and rebound. The latter is connected to a box-shaped aluminum swingarm. The frame remains the same tubular steel unit, with a sort of trellis and two thin lower tubes that close the cradle. In this way the engine does not have a load-bearing function, but only a stressed one, that is, it helps to give the right stiffness to the frame. Connected to the main structure, the seat support frame is bolted and is made of a slim but rigid structure, with generous dimensions to offer space for luggage and passengers.

In terms of ride comfort, the seat of the 800SE is lower compared to that of the 800DE (82.5 cm versus 85.5 cm) and was obtained also thanks to the less suspension travel, so as to make the approach to the saddle more confidential even for those who are not long-legged. The aerodynamic protection offered by the windshield was developed in the wind tunnel, with the aim of deflecting air flows away from the rider’s torso.

The instrumentation relies on a 5″ TFT LCD color display with dual display mode, day and night. The rev counter, speed, gear engaged, fuel level, coolant level and electronic control levels are indicated on it.