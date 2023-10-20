HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology, an association involving Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and Toyota) will enter the HySE-X1 hydrogen vehicle prototype in the “Mission 1000 Challenge” of the Dakar 2024

October 20, 2023

We’ll see it next time Japan Mobility Show – where we will be guests of Suzuki – and we will certainly be able to tell you something more, but for now let’s settle for some photos and the announcement which has at least a couple of important meanings. First the news, with a premise: Suzuki is part of the HySe consortium which he also sees in his own ranks Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha e Toyotathis consortium will participate with the hydrogen vehicle prototype HySE-X1 at the “Mission 1000 Challenge” from the Dakar 2024 which will be held in Saudi Arabia from 5 to 19 January 2024.

Mission 1000 is a category of the Dakar Future Programmewhich aims to push car manufacturers to develop technologies new generation zero-emission propulsion, such as hydrogen engines and electric or biofuel hybrids: a test bench of absolute value for putting an engine to the test.

The prototype HySE-X1 who will participate in the event is based on a chassis built by Overdrive Racing (Racing Team, partner of HySE, based in Belgium) with a modified layout to accommodate a hydrogen tank and fuel system. The prototype will be powered by the hydrogen engine developed by HySE for motorcycles, which the organization is currently using in its research activities. Hydrogen refueling and maintenance will be performed by Overdrive Racing.

The engine that powers the vehicle is a 998 cm3 4-stroke liquid-cooled, 16-valve DOHC (we therefore assume it is a four-cylinder), and the dimensions of the four-wheeler are 3,530 mm × 2,070 mm × 1,700 mm (respectively ltotal length, width, height), the approximate weight is 1,500 kg.

The future of mobility according to Suzuki at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

Kenji Komatsu, Presidente di HySEcomments: “We decided to participate in the Dakar Rally, which we know has a rich history and tradition. The main reason for our participation is that it gives us the opportunity to communicate the results of our research in a way that is easy to understand. Furthermore, by participating at the event, we can identify potential problems and refine our technology to solve the technical issues needed for creating small hydrogen mobility as soon as possible. We hope everyone will look for us there and cheer us on!”.

Now the two reflections: the first is that it seems that there is a general consensus on the possibility that the internal combustion engine can continue to live long. If the four big Japanese companies invest in this technology, it is possible that there are ways – or at least imaginable – to make it available on a large scale at acceptable prices. We remind you that Yamaha has already created a hydrogen automotive engine and Kawasaki has already presented the project for its hydrogen engine derived from the one that drives the H2 family. Furthermore, Suzuki has a Burgman equipped with this power supply in the pipeline, whether it will even go into production is not known but it will certainly be among the stars of the next one Japan Mobility Show (where a mockup dell’HySE-X1 at the Motorsports Program stand). In short, there is life beyond electric.

The second: perhaps the problems and challenges of future sustainable mobility they do not present a single solution (read electric traction). It is much easier for a holistic or multidisciplinary approach to bring together the needs of users, governments and manufacturers, where the tangle of conflicting needs can then unravel and allow a virtuous synthesis. Suzuki, for example and we quote from its press release, also believes very much in the “production of biomethane (CBG, Compressed Biomethane Gas) in India”, without forgetting “electrification, biofuels, reuse of batteries, support for innovative Start Ups”.

What will be the winning approach? What is the mix of technologies twenty years from now (because, let’s face it clearly: certain upcoming deadlines still seem a bit forced)? We will also try to tell you this directly from Tokyo and the Japan Mobility Show.