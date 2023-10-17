Sustainability Award to the Piramis group

The Piramis group won the Sustainability Award. The group, founded in 2002, currently has 11 companies and over 1,000 people including collaborators and employees, covering all regions of Italy, and deals with services and consultancy for companies, counting over 60,000 customers and producing a turnover generated for partners of over 250 million euros. This is the reason for the important recognition:

“For having demonstrated the ability to innovate, renew and activate the best energies of the country for such a noble cause. The company’s ability to carry out sustainable, inclusive and stable growth, creating added value also for the community, is rewarded.”

Piramis Group also obtained the highest score, ranking first in the social field (ESG), that is, excelling in attention to the safety, rights, well-being and growth of people and in supporting local communities. For Piramis, sustainability is a key word in the company mission, which translates into a commitment that began right from the start and is best expressed with the words from CEO Davide Possi: “ Being an entrepreneur has a profound meaning, it is a way of seeing work from a social perspective: it is a commitment to oneself, of your family and the people with whom you live and work”.

The existing projects concern 360° sustainability and are more than 30, just to name a few we remember the redevelopment and valorisation of the Grotta di S.Giovanni in Sardinia which has been recognized as the longest vehicular cave in the world and is a natural monument of historical and naturalistic value. On Lake Garda, however Borgo Machetto, Piramis Head Quarter, has been given new life which sponsors a new concept of work based on the development of the union between work and the working context given by 180 thousand square meters of park.

Another beacon is the work of Piramis onlus which supports situations of particular hardship, difficulty and which require integration and/or development paths. Other important projects that concern the green part in a stricter sense are the development and protection of 90 hectares within the Marganai Park and the creation of the Piramis Forest of 1000 planted trees in underdeveloped areas where the population can thus have a job and also imagine a better future.

All existing projects are embraced by collaborators and non-collaborators, and make Piramis Group a driving force so that the culture of sustainability can flourish wherever we try to plant a seed. It is in fact the 3rd consecutive year that Piramis Group has won the “Sustainability Award”, being among the top 100 performers; this recognition proves right and is the response to the comment of the two founding members Davide Possi and Filomena Cossu at the awards ceremony on 11 October at Palazzo Mezzanotte in the Stock Exchange in Milan: “It is a challenge that we cannot afford not to take up, we owe it to future generations.”

