SMS scams are not new. In fact, they have been around practically since the first models of mobile phones began to become popular among the population. Unfortunately, today they are more common than ever, and they can affect you in many ways, generating very different threats from each other.

At first glance, one might think that the reduction in the use of SMS due to alternatives such as WhatsApp or other instant messaging services could have reduced the use of these harmful practices. Nothing could be further from the truth. In this article We are going to show you how to detect them and improve security in your daily life.

Beware of the usurpations of well-known places

One of the most frequently received suspicious SMS messages are those that unabashedly usurp the names of known entities.

The more well-known a place is, the more likely it is that the user will fall for the scam, and scammers know this. In fact, almost the vast majority of citizens have suffered this type of “attacks” on some occasion.

Of course, This type of SMS requires an action or response from the recipient. The most well-known and popular case is usually that of the Post Office. Everyone uses it on some occasion or, if necessary, you may receive a package from someone.

That is the hook that is usually used to lure victims, usually in the form of a link. For example, with the false promise that there is something waiting for you at the post office.

Something similar happens with the main banks, the promise of credit or, even worse, with the recurring deception that something related to your account or your card is wrong or needs to be updated.

The fact that the suspicious SMS comes with the name of Correos, Guardia Civil, Tax Agency, Amazon, Caixabank, ING, Banco Santander or whatever, does not have to mean that it is authentic. Quite the contrary.

In fact, the difficulties our devices have in detecting when an SMS is real and when it is a scam usually causes the two to be mixed up. And since they are accompanied by a link, there is a risk of clicking on it. This, in itself, does not have to be dangerous as long as it is not accompanied by some other action (such as downloading something), but it is better if it is avoided..

Beware of fraudulent pages

Contrary to what many people think, in fact, entering a fraudulent site is not dangerous in itself, as long as you do not interact with it. For example, providing information that, in this case, may be dangerous to our integrity, whether economic or any other type.

It must also be taken into account that many of these suspicious SMS not only take over the name of a known entity, but also They also create fake portals that imitate the official ones. That is, one can click on a link and believe that it is really on the Correos website, when it is not. Something that must be closely monitored.

National Police

The term usually used to define this type of SMS scam is none other than smishing. Possibly, it sounds familiar to you, since it is heard more and more frequently. Translating it in a practical way, it would mean what we have already mentioned: identity theft through an SMS, for clearly criminal purposes.

Our recommendation, therefore, is absolute caution when receiving this type of SMS. And if in doubt, Always remember that you can contact any office or official website by phone, email or other means.

And, of course, think twice before downloading anything or providing any type of personal information, especially the most sensitive information related to account numbers, documents, and so on.