When it comes to managing the power of your Windows PC, you’ve probably noticed three main options: suspend, erase and hibernate. At first glance, they may seem similar, but each one fulfills a specific function.

It is normal to have doubts when deciding which of these functions is the most appropriate and best for you and your computer. But don’t worry, here we explain each of these features in depth to help you make the right decision in each situation.

Suspend

Sleep mode is a feature that allows your PC to rest without shutting down completely. Reduces power consumption to a minimum, but keeps RAM running. What advantages does this have?

Your computer saves everything you were doing before going to sleep, so you can resume your work quickly without losing anything. This is a good option if you are only leaving your computer for a short period of time, but you should consider that if the power goes out or you run out of battery, the information will be lost.

To switch off

In this mode, Windows takes care of terminating all open applications, games, documents and system processes in a safe and orderly manner. This way, the computer turns off completely and is ready for the next time you use it.

When you turn it on again, everything will start from scratch, allowing you to enjoy optimal performance, as well as a fluid experience. Shutting down is the ideal option if you have nothing to save or continue and want to get your next session off to a good start.

Hibernate

Hibernating in Windows allows you to pause your PC and resume it whenever you want. When you activate the option, your computer saves everything in RAM, such as open applications, running processes, and data you have entered, in a special file on your hard drive.

Afterwards, your computer will turn off completely, saving energy. It is for this reason that hibernation has the advantage that you can turn your computer back on quickly and recover everything you had open before.. Plus, you don’t run the risk of losing any of your data if the battery runs out or you’re left without power.

What is the best option for you?

Suspend– Sleep mode allows you to save power and quickly resume your work when you return to your computer. It is an excellent option if you are going to be away for a short time and have a stable electrical connection or a battery with more than 50% capacity. To switch off: One way to shut down your computer is to shut it down, which means all applications and programs are closed and the operating system stops. You can apply it if you are not going to use your computer or laptop for a while and want to save energy. Hibernate: It is a convenient option to preserve the state of the operating system for a long time. It allows you to save everything you were doing and turn off your PC without consuming battery. This way, you can resume your work later without losing anything, useful when the battery is low and there is no power outlet nearby.

The choice between suspending, shutting down, or hibernating depends on your circumstances and preferences. Therefore, when you have to choose between the three energy options, think about the one that best suits you.