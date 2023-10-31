Suara.com – Former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Denny Indrayana emphasized that the Constitutional Court (MK) decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 which was alleged to have been engineered by a conflict of interest of President Joko Widodo’s family should be invalid.

He conveyed this in the preliminary hearing held by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) as the reporter.

Quoting Article 17 paragraphs (5) and (6) of Law Number 48 of 2009 concerning Judicial Power, Denny explained that a judge involved in a conflict of interest can make an invalid decision if he does not resign.

“See Article 17 paragraphs (5) and (6) of the Judicial Power Law,” said Denny in a hearing attended online, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

The provisions read:

(5) A judge or clerk must resign from the hearing if he has a direct or indirect interest in the matter being examined, either on his own will or at the request of the litigant.

(6) In the event of a violation of the provisions as intended in paragraph (5), the decision is declared invalid and the judge or clerk concerned is subject to administrative sanctions or punished in accordance with the provisions of statutory regulations.

Denny believes that the regulations in this regulation are also binding on constitutional judges even though Constitutional Judges are not under the Supreme Court (MA).

Gibran, Jokowi and Anwar Usman. (Instagram/@bem_uad)

“Indeed, there are those who are of the view that the provisions regarding the invalidity of decisions as regulated in Article 17 paragraphs (5) and (6) above only apply to the Supreme Court and lower courts but not to the Constitutional Court,” said Denny.

However, he continued, the word “judge” in the article is written with a small “h”, not “Judge” with a capital “H” which is generally intended only for supreme judges and lower courts.