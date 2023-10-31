This Tuesday the Congress of Deputies dressed up to celebrate the swearing-in of the Constitution by Princess Leonor, in one of the procedures that bring her closer to one day succeeding her father, King Felipe VI, in the throne. And precisely a dress could be behind the controversial anecdote of the day.

On a day of utmost importance for State institutions, Susana Griso, journalist and presenter of Espejo Público, stressed that a protocol failure due to the similarity in the clothing of Queen Letizia and the President of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol , could have affected the mood and humor of the queen consort of Spain.

Susana Griso: “I have seen the Queen especially uncomfortable”

The President of Parliament wore blue, just like the Queen, in addition to a very similar blue and a very similar cut dress. Susana Griso speculated that “The failure of protocol in the repetition of the dress, I don’t know if it was the reason why the Queen had such a long and serious face.” Susana Griso once again noted that unlike the King, Queen Letizia “was very uncomfortable” and that the similarity between the looks of the President and the consort could have been the main trigger.

According to collaborators, Queen Letizia would show a long face and an especially serious expression throughout the swearing-in. “She was very angry,” declared collaborator and journalist Casimiro García-Abadillo, who also added: “The King was relaxed, he was drooling over his daughter.”

“sad or too emotional”

Other collaborators attribute Queen Letizia’s expression to sadness or emotion at the solemnity of such an event, but “she was not as loose as on previous occasions,” said the journalist and collaborator of the program, Gloria Campos. The journalist, Ana Martín, also saw the Queen as “overwhelmed.”

