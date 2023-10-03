Survivor: Castaway Island is now available, thanks to a partnership with Banijay Brandsthe video game is based on the Survivor television format. Discover the exciting journey that awaits you by watching the launch trailer below.

Unleash your inner survivor and embark on the ultimate adventure: choose from 12 fearless castaways and join a tribe. Survive the wilderness, test your skills in thrilling challenges, and forge alliances as you strategize. In this new adventure game, experience the thrill of Survivor as if you were part of the show. Furthermore, Survivor – Castaway Islanddeveloped by Magic Pocketsis now available in digital and physical editions on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC su Steamand will be available digitally at Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One on October 12, 2023. Below is an overview:

In Survivor: Castaway Island, prepare to face the ultimate test of survival, as you navigate a treacherous landscape, you will have to rely on your survival instincts and strategy to stay in the race. Every decision you make will be crucial to your destiny. Are you cunning, strategic and ruthless enough to overcome your opponents?

Characteristics

UNLEASH YOUR INNER SURVIVOR: Embark on the ultimate adventure and join a team of 12 fearless adventurers and test your skills against the wild, just like in the hit TV series Survivor.

SURVIVE IN THE WILD NATURE: Explore the island to collect resources and build your camp from scratch. Find immunity necklaces to ensure your safety during the nerve-wracking Tribal Councils.

OUTWIT YOUR RIVALS: Form alliances with cunning strategies, read your opponents’ personalities, and use everything you’ve learned to prevail during intense Tribal Councils. Be prepared to do anything to ensure your survival, even turning against your allies.

