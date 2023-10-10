Anxiety and depression, in mild to moderate forms, affect around 20% of young university students with often negative repercussions also in the academic field. Loneliness and excessive time spent online are the main factors linked to worsening mental health, in addition to unhealthy management of time and space, low motivation and uncertainty. The symptoms of generalized and social anxiety, in particular, are attributable, for 67%, to the most widespread negative effects of the pandemic. These are the results of a study conducted by the University of Milan–Bicocca and the University of Surrey (United Kingdom), on the mental health of the youth population in the university context, presented today during the event ‘Socialized Minds – Health mental health in the social media era’, organized by the Milan-Bicocca University and Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson group, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023.

The meeting – explains a note – was enriched by the presentation of the results of a research carried out by Ipsos on a representative sample of the adult population, and promoted by Janssen Italia, which highlights how mental health is considered a priority (87%), as much as physical health. This is even more significant if we consider that 4 out of 10 Italians are not satisfied with their mental condition and that 1 in 3 Italians consider their mental health to be more at risk today compared to 3-4 years ago. The highest incidence is recorded among women (42% vs 31% of men) and young people (approximately 42% in the 18-45 age groups compared to 32% in those 46-75).

The aim of the meeting, which saw the participation of institutional representatives, clinicians, patient associations and company representatives, as well as the presence of the singer-songwriter and record producer Mr. Rain as a special guest, was to involve the young population in a debate on mental health, broadening the reflection also to the world of social networks to investigate how these platforms can be exploited to intercept young people with discomfort and/or to bring help to those living with these pathologies, always making use of the support of a specialist.”Today – states Guido Cavaletti, pro rector for research at Bicocca – it appears clear that the task of the Universities, and of all those who accompany students in their training path, – cannot and must not be limited to the mere transmission of knowledge or training to a profession, but must pay attention to the fulfillment of the individual in his entirety”.

Healthcare spending for insufficient mental health, Italy among the last in Europe

A challenge that requires a multidisciplinary and systemic approach, even more so if we consider that, according to a recent Deloitte-Janssen study, healthcare spending dedicated to mental health in Italy is seriously insufficient and in the next 3 years, 1.9 billion will be needed extra euros to be able to fill the resource gap in response to just some of the critical issues identified by the study (e.g. staff, hospital spending, awareness campaigns, etc.). Reflecting on the data, Giuseppe Carrà, professor of Psychiatry at the University of Milan-Bicocca observes that “new approaches are necessarily needed in terms not only of clinical but also of public health. The research – he continues – highlights how preventive initiatives and clinical interventions, also through the use of digital tools, including social media, must be aimed at interrupting the vicious circle between social adversity and psychopathology”.

The voices of patients were also heard at the discussion on mental health. Francesco Baglioni, director of the Itaca Milano Project, suggests “working along three lines: raising awareness in society to overcome stigma and prejudice, promoting correct information to encourage prevention and supporting people who suffer and their families, also with digital tools”. Sofia Segre Reinach, general director of the Bullone Foundation, agrees: “Let’s try – she clarifies – to shed light on fragility, let’s not hide it and let’s not hide behind it. If we are all able to accept it and share it as part of the human experience, it will be more It’s easy to help our kids not to feel isolated, not to be ashamed, but instead to shed light on their own resources and their own personal and professional life path”. On the methods of intervention, Valeria Locati, psychologist, family psychotherapist, founder of the blog ‘ A psychologist in the city suggests “adopting a multimodal integration that wisely doses digital tools and face-to-face interventions depending on specific situations and purposes”.

In this complex and constantly evolving framework, companies also have a role. “Italy – recalls Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Janssen Italia – ranks among the last places in Europe in terms of the share of healthcare spending dedicated to mental health (OECD data), far from other high-income countries (e.g. UK, Germany , Norway and France), allocating approximately only 3.4%” compared to the 10% recommended by The Lancet. “In this context – he continues – Janssen’s commitment has gone not only to the development of new therapies, but also to supporting initiatives aimed at increasing knowledge of the pathology”, continuing “to dialogue and collaborate with all the players in the system and to develop strategic partnerships with different entities so as to do our part and encourage innovation, which will guarantee great benefits to our NHS”. Taking up the lyrics of the song ‘Supereroi’ presented at the last Sanremo festival, Mr. Rain launched an appeal to young people to find the strength to give voice to their discomfort: “don’t be afraid to ask for help, just one step is enough and everything can change”.