loading…

Women wear headscarves in Astana, Kazakhstan. Photo/Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

ASTANA – Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said Kazakhstan may ban the wearing of the headscarf in public places.

Balayeva explained this at a press conference in Astana on Friday (6/10/2023).

Balayeva said authorities would revise and update the current law, which she said does not provide enough tools to tackle religious extremism and “non-traditional religious movements.”

“The existing law does not even contain the term ‘destructive cult’,” he said, as quoted by the Kazinform news agency.

When asked whether the government would ban the wearing of headscarves and other religious clothing, Balayeva replied, “We will definitely study and propose such norms, at least for public spaces. (Regulations) like this are applied throughout the world because they involve national security. It is very difficult to identify (people) in public spaces whose faces are covered.”

“The Ministry will try to tighten the rules in this area,” added Balayeva.

The minister said the measures would be designed in consultation with NGOs and experts, including clerics.

Speaking before a group of teachers on Thursday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of secularism enshrined in his country’s constitution.

“This principle must be strictly enforced in all fields, including education,” he said.

About 65% of Kazakhstan’s population is Muslim and 20% is Orthodox Christian, according to the 2021 census.

Debates over religious attire have emerged in several countries in recent years, including Britain, France and Germany.

Last month, France’s top court upheld a ban on abayas, Islamic robes-like garments worn by girls in schools.

(she)