Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo/Illustration

MINSK – President of Belarus and main ally of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin , Alexander Lukashenko surprisingly defended the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Thursday.

Belarus, a former republic of the Soviet Union, has remained a staunch ally of Russia for decades, holding membership in the intergovernmental military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and offering extensive assistance during its prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

Although Belarusian troops have not yet been deployed to Ukraine, the country allows Russian troops to use its territory for strategic purposes.

On Saturday, a video of Lukashenko defending Zelensky circulated on social media. According to Lukashenko, amid the escalating conflict with Russia, Zelensky has acted and reacted “appropriately,” contrary to the statements of some people. Given Lukashenko’s close relationship with Putin, such comments were seen as unusual by many observers.

One of the first people to share Lukashenko’s clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, was Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister and prolific online commentator on issues surrounding the conflict with Russia.

“We, Russian citizens and journalists say that Zelensky is such and such, a beggar, acting impolitely and dishonestly,” Lukashenko said in the clip.

“And I have to say that Zelensky acted very appropriately,” he added as quoted by Newsweek, Sunday (8/10/2023).

A longer video was later also shared with Lukashenko also suggested Zelensky was being pushed into war by Western powers.

Newsweek has contacted Ukrainian officials and foreign defense experts by email for comment.