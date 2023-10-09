“Do you want more or fewer races?”

As a Formula 1 fan you get your money’s worth these days, at least when it comes to the number of races. Never before could you participate in an F1 race 24 times in a year. Very beautiful of course. It’s just a shame that the championship has already been decided, while there are still five races to go.

Of course, Formula 1 does not organize that many races because they want the fans to do so. That is of course just an ordinary money issue. That is why it is remarkable that FIA boss Ben Sulayem now says that he wants fewer races.

Of course, we have to put Ben Sulayem’s words in the right context. He spoke to Reuters about the entry of new F1 teams. This is in response to Andretti’s team, which has been given the green light by the FIA.

Andretti is not welcomed with open arms by the current F1 teams, because more teams means less money per team. However, according to Ben Sulayem, it is a good thing that there are more teams. In fact: if it were up to him, there would be twelve F1 teams.

According to the FIA ​​boss, there are not too many teams, but too many races. He therefore advocates “more teams and fewer races”. These are statements that not everyone in the F1 world will support, because more teams and fewer races simply means less money. And of course that’s what Formula 1 is all about.

So Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s opinion is clear, but what do you say? More or fewer races? Please let us know in the comments.

