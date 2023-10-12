Superman has been animated over the years, but now he has become an amazing Pixar-style character.

Pixar has always been well known for its high quality animated movies. Without a doubt, this is one of the most influential animation studios in the film industry, distinguished by animated productions that on numerous occasions transcend the genre and reach an audience of all ages. Some of the best Pixar movies like Toy Story, Finding Nemo o The Incredibles They will awaken the nostalgia of many readers. Currently they have made productions such as Elemental o Red which stand out, above all, for its technical innovation and quality narrative.

Now, a fan art has shown what it would look like Supermanthe greatest icon of DC, if it were a Pixar animation. The drawing was the result of Gabriel Soares, who has shown the Iron Man and her surroundings as if she were a real character from the studio. The artist has already done previous work where he adapts characters from such well-known franchises as The Witcher, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Moon Knight o Venom as if they had come out of Pixar.

Superman He already made his debut on the big screen as an animated character in the film DC Supermascot League, so his exciting life as a superhero seems to fit perfectly with the stories that come from Pixar. The most obvious example that a superhero project at Pixar is more than realistic is the Incredibles movie. In addition, Superman already has some experience in the world of animation with productions such as Superman: The Animated Series o Justice League that enjoy the quality seal of DC. This Pixar redesign comes from a fanbut it could well become real at some point.

The images published by the artist show Superman in different situations of their daily life, flying through smallville fields or through infinite space. However, it is not until the final image that Gabriel explains why he believes Superman would fit as the perfect Pixar hero. Drawing Clark at home in front of a mirror, his mother smiles at him while she holds his cape, and it is here that the essence of Pixar with images that do justice to the best-known hero of all time.

