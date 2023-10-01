General Chairperson of the PDI-P DPP Megawati Soekarnoputri admitted that she was surprised because there were still parties who thought it was bad to mention party officials to President Joko Widodo.

This was expressed by Megawati when giving a speech at the closing ceremony of the PDI Perjuangan IV National Working Meeting (Rakernas) which was held at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Sunday (1/10/2023).

“I was confused, why did I say Mr Jokowi, party officials, cadres, why did I say something too arrogant,” said Megawati.

Megawati then explained that the mention of party officers was in accordance with the PDI Perjuangan’s Articles of Association and Bylaws (AD/ART).

The general chairman of the party, whose symbol is a bull with a white snout, also admitted that he was also called a party officer.

“That is what is called AD/ART in our party. I am also a party officer, assigned by the party congress to be chosen by you (cadres) to be responsible as general chairman,” explained Megawati.