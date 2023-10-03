Controls are never enough for Xbox, so this morning the company revealed yet another controller that fans of the brand will undoubtedly want to add to their collection. This is the Gold Shadow Special Edition controller, which will dazzle players with its spectacular design in gold and black colors.

Find out: The Leaked Future of Xbox: What You’ll Love and What You’ll Hate

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

When will the new Xbox controller debut and how much will it cost?

Xbox described its new controller as the “crowning jewel” for gamers’ collections. The controller sports a gold metallic finish that fades little by little until it reaches a black tone. This gives a touch of elegance to the peripheral.

Pre-sale of the Gold Shadow Special Edition began today and its debut is expected on October 17 in various regions. The controller will be offered for $69.99 USD in all countries where Xbox has an official presence.

Like all of the brand’s current controllers, the Gold Shadow Special Edition is compatible with consoles, computers and mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. So it can be used to enjoy titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Below I leave you some images of the control:

This is what the Gold Shadow Special Edition Xbox controller looks like

In case you missed it: This screen for Xbox Series S already has recognition from Microsoft

Find all the news related to Xbox at this link.

Related video: The golden years of Xbox 360

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News