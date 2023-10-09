Rewind to 2021 — if you want, because that was not a good year in the automotive sector. The semiconductor crisis had a severe impact, causing production lines to come to a standstill and delivery times and new car prices to increase. All this resulted in a significant drop in sales figures… Unless you happened to produce exclusive cars. One luxury and performance brand after another reported a record year, and even after the car market has stagnated again, the trend continues.

Not the cheapest, but the flashiest

JATO Dynamics has just calculated the status of sales at Mercedes-AMG, for example, and the answer is: ridiculously good. For example, the sporting branch of Mercedes sold around 13,400 cars on European counters in the first half of 2023, which is already 57 percent more than the sales they recorded a year earlier. However, the figures also revealed something that surprised us even more than that: the best-selling Mercedes-AMG in Europe. That is not simply the cheapest – the A 35 – and in fact it is not even a model from which you can actually expect sporty driving characteristics. No, it’s just the flashiest of the AMGs: the G 63. In the first half of this year, almost one in four AMGs sold in Europe was a G-Class.

Of course, it is difficult to look at Mercedes-AMG without also taking a closer look at their biggest competitor, BMW M. They are doing even better with more than 19,600 European sales in the first half of 2023. We are not just talking about M either. Performance models such as the M135i or the M440i, but also the real thing such as the M2, the M3 and – yes – the XM. On the powerhouse ladder you could almost see the latter as the BMW counterpart to the Mercedes-AMG G63, even though the but just started.