Diablo IV managed to conquer thousands of players thanks to its engaging and fun proposal that, to a certain extent, recovers the magic of the original installments. Although it hit stores more than 3 months ago, a new audience will soon be able to enjoy it on PC for the first time.

In July 2023, Blizzard shared its plans to gradually abandon exclusivity with Battle.net and launch its video games on Steam. The first title that was part of this initiative was Overwatch 2. Now, the dungeon crawler will try to make its way through Valve’s platform.

Diablo IV coming soon to Steam

During a live broadcast, Adam Fletcher, associate community director, confirmed that Diablo IV will arrive on Steam with the launch of Season 2: Season of Blood, which will open its doors on October 17. It is now possible to add the game to the wish list.

Excellent news is that the dungeon crawler will have crossplay, which means that Steam users will be able to play with people who access through the Blizzard Entertainment launcher.

Of course, not everything is smooth sailing. Although players will be able to continue their progress in any of the PC ecosystems thanks to the cross-progression feature, those who use Battle.net and want to migrate to the version of the Valve platform will have to purchase the game again.

Diablo IV is now ready to arrive on Steam

In addition to allowing a new audience to enjoy this experience, the re-release results in better integration with Steam Deck. This was confirmed by Adam Fletcher during the live broadcast.

Although Diablo IV received favorable ratings upon its debut, throughout its journey it was the subject of controversy due to the introduction of controversial changes that made the community feel bad. It will be interesting to find out if users are kind and don’t shower the game with negative reviews, unlike what happened with Overwatch 2.

We must remember that free-to-play came to Steam and quickly became the lowest rated game in the history of the platform. Director Aaron Keller regretted this situation, and confessed that being the target of criticism “was not a fun experience.”

But tell us, do you plan to purchase the dungeon crawler on Steam? Let us read you in the comments.

Diablo IV is now available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

