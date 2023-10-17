Apex Legends has been entertaining its players for almost 5 years and as a result has ensured its permanence as one of the most popular battle royale games. Respawn Entertainment continues to bring new content to the title and a collaboration with one of the most successful rappers of the moment is coming.

We are referring to Austin Richard Post, better known in the artistic world as Post Malone, who today confirmed that he will have a crossover with Apex Legends.

In the announcement teaser it is possible to see him lying on the ground asking his team to revive him, as if he were inside the title.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What will the Apex Legends × Post Malone event consist of?

No details of the collaboration were offered, but the artist teased fans that the event will consist of “2 weeks of beautiful fuss.”

Something interesting is that at the end an image of the artist is seen along with what appears to be a new outfit for the legend Octane, which is expected to be inspired by the rapper.

The event will begin next Tuesday, November 7 and, judging by Malone’s invitation, it is estimated to end on November 21.

Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q4OEzyvmUQ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 16, 2023

Post Malone is a fan of Apex Legends and video games

That collaboration might seem strange to many, but the truth is that it shouldn’t. We say this because Post Malone shares the love for this entertainment. The singer has confessed to being a fan of shooting and battle royale titles, as well as ELDEN RING, The Legend of Zelda and The Elder Scrolls.

Obviously, one of his favorites is Apex Legends; In fact, he has made broadcasts and donated the proceeds to charity. Likewise, the rapper once confessed that he was looking forward to playing Starfield.

In terms of collaborations with video games, one of the last was with The Pokémon Company, thanks to which a CGI mini-concert was produced in which it is possible to see him coexist with Pokémon. To seal the collaboration, the company created a fabulous exclusive Pokémon TCG card.

In case you missed it: Post Malone played ELDEN RING, but muted the music.

Post Malone will soon arrive in Apex Legends

Are you interested in the collaboration between Apex Legends and Post Malone? Tell us in the comments.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Apex Legends – Tales from the Outlands: “Judgment”

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News