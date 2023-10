There has always been a mountain bike and football in the backyard of the Rao house. Emanuele spins the pedals quickly and has fun in the woods with his friends: uphill, downhill. He who comes first wins and leaves everyone else behind. When he isn’t riding his bike, that boy with the lively look is at Marco’s pitch: a hamlet of Rovereto, a small village of 2 thousand inhabitants at the foot of the Alps.