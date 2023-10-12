The pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharma announced today a training program for students in their final semester of psychiatry.

The so-called continuing education program TYSA was presented within the framework of the Annual Congress of the Mexican Psychiatric Association (APM) which takes place from today until next October 15 in Guadalajara.

TYSA is a free academic support project that offers support to residents through an online platform that offers medical topics with the aim of preparing them for their examination before the National Council of Psychiatry.

Jorge Barreto Floresgeneral director of Torrent Pharma México, explained that through this program we seek to impact more than 200 residents nationwide through the TYSA project providing psychiatry residents with the tools and knowledge necessary to successfully pass the exam.

“What is sought is for them to be able to standardize the knowledge they need so that they can take their qualification exam,” he explained.

Depending on the place of residence and where the students are, they may have academic support to be able to take the exam.

“What we are looking for is to give some support so that students come out better prepared.”

According to the interviewee, the aim is to support at least 150 students from various universities in the country, including Guadalajara.

The requirements for students who want to be supported by this program are to complete the last year of their psychiatry degree and register on the platform.

“At Torrent we are extremely happy to have brought to Mexico this project for the medical community that has already been done in other countries,” he added. Jorge Barretogeneral director of Torrent Pharma México.

“TYSA is a comprehensive program that offers psychiatry residents the opportunity to learn from the best experts in the field, and we are confident that it will help them succeed in their career.”

Torrent Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company that has been 20 years in Mexicoand is currently focused on central medicine, is dedicated to the development, manufacturing and marketing of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Torrent Pharma has operations in more than 60 countries, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries.

MF

