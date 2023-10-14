loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in various countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Middle East and in several parts of Asia, Europe and the United States on Friday (14/10/2023) to support the Palestinian people. They criticized Israel as it stepped up its attacks on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas attacks.

In Turkey, crowds gathered outside mosques chanting against Israel and saluting Hamas. In the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, 46-year-old business owner Mikail Bakan said: “The entire Muslim world must unite against Israel.”

In Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, youths set fire to the streets and clashed with the Israeli military.

A large Palestinian flag flew overhead at a protest in Rome, and demonstrations took place in other European cities including in Braband in Denmark and in Berlin, where some protesters were detained by police.

Germany and France have banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations and several Western countries say they have increased security at synagogues and Jewish schools out of concern the protests could lead to violence.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, urged Palestinians to rise in protest against Israel’s bombardment of the blockaded enclave, and called on them to march on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The complex in East Jerusalem’s walled Old City is Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina, and holiest to Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. As of 1700 GMT, no major incidents had been reported there.

Last weekend’s attacks by Hamas – designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and other governments – on Israeli communities killed at least 1,300 people. Most of them are civilians, including women and children.

Israel has since pounded Gaza with airstrikes and artillery fire and more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. A land invasion seemed imminent.