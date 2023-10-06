loading…

President Vladimir Putin claims Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile. Photo/AP

MOSCOW – President Russia , Vladimir Putin claims his country successfully tested one of its newest “superweapons”, the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile.

The Russian leader announced the latest test of the cruise missile at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

“We successfully carried out the final test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global cruise missile,” he said without explaining further, as quoted by AP Friday (6/10/2023).

Putin’s remarks were the first announcement of successful testing of the Burevestnik, which translates as “Storm Petrel.” This missile was first mentioned by Putin in 2018.

Reporting from Insider, the Burevestnik 9M730 is an experimental nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile. The weapon has theoretically unlimited range, if its nuclear reactor is active, and is one of six Russian strategic “superweapons” unveiled by Putin in 2018.

The other three missiles are the questionable Zircon 3M22 anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile currently in use by the Russian Navy; the air-launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missile, a hypersonic weapon considered second to none but outclassed by US-provided Patriot air defense batteries; and the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile has recently entered service.

The other two weapons are the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle and the Poseidon torpedo.

Speaking about the Burevestnik missile in 2018, Putin described the missile as a low-flying, stealthy cruise missile with a nuclear warhead with practically unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the ability to bypass interception paths that cannot be countered by all missile defense systems. as well as existing and future air defenses.

“No one in the world has anything like that,” he added at the time.