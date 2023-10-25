loading…

Russian nuclear forces carry out massive tests. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Kremlin say Russia has carried out massive exercises aimed at testing its strategic nuclear forces. The exercise involved all three components of the nuclear triad: intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed submarines and strategic bombers.

“The test also aims to evaluate the readiness of the military leadership, and its ability to lead strategic nuclear forces,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“All forces involved are following through on their duties,” he added as quoted by Russia Today, Thursday (26/10/2023).

The exercise involved the launch of an advanced Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the north of the country. The missile successfully reached its target at the Kura Missile Test Range, on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, more than 5,700 kilometers from the launch site.

“The Russian nuclear-powered submarine ‘Tula’ successfully launched a ‘Sineva’ ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, just north of the Arkhangelsk Region,” the statement said.

“The Tu-95 strategic nuclear bomber also launched several nuclear-capable cruise missiles,” the statement added.

The drills were personally supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and coordinated in part by Russia’s National Defense Operations Center in Moscow.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the exercise focused on simulating the delivery of a massive nuclear attack by a strategically offensive-oriented force in response to a nuclear attack by a simulated enemy.

The Defense Ministry has also published a series of videos from the drills, showing ballistic missile launches, and Russian strategic bombers taking off.