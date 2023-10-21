The strength of the peso against the dollar is encouraging Mexicans to travel during the festivities of Day of the Dead 2023.

For the week of October 28 to November 5, The most searched destinations outside the country are Madrid, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Toronto, according to Kayak, the travel search engine and comparator.

This year, the recovery of the airline market brings good news, such as more competition between airlines and the return of routes that were interrupted in recent years.

“More airlines and more frequency of flights are determining factors in making travel not only more convenient, but also cheaper, since competition is an incentive for offers,” said Josian Chevallier, Vice President of Sales and co-founder of Viajala.

There is also the Mexican superpeso, since “with a stronger currency against the dollar, prices in the aviation market go down, since “important costs such as fuel are dollarized”he explained.

The Viajala Barometer 2023 shows that the average prices of round-trip domestic flights are stable compared to 2022, that is, they stopped the upward trend of recent years. While international flights had a decrease in the average price of 19%.

These factors directly impact the life of the Mexican traveler: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for example, was considered the main international destination of the year, according to Viajala. This is a probable consequence of the arrival of the Dominican low-cost airline Arajet.

More foreigners would arrive in Mexico on Mexico Day

On the other hand, Foreign tourists who visit the country prefer destinations such as Cancún, Mexico City, San José del Cabo, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Oaxaca, León, San Miguel de Allende, Monterrey, Mérida and Morelia. The nationalities that arrive the most during the Day of the Dead festivities are 48% Americans, especially from New York and Los Angeles, where there is a large Hispanic community.

In second place are travelers from Colombia, followed by those from Costa Rica, Germany and Canada.

F1 will boost CDMX

In the Mexican capital, the Day of the Dead is combined with the Mexican Grand Prix, which triggers the search for flights and hotels. The search for flights from abroad to Mexico City for those days increases 37% compared to a regular date, according to Kayak. While the average price of flights increases 11%. In the case of hotels, the rate increases 40% compared to a regular weekend.

This year, Formula 1 and the Day of the Dead last two weekends, as the Catrinas parade took place on Saturday, November 4. For this reason, hotel occupancy in the areas near the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Center and the tourist area of ​​Chapultepec-Polanco that week is above 90%, one of the highest in the year.

Francisco Madrid, director of the Anáhuac Tourism Research and Competitiveness Center, commented that the arrival of international tourists on the Day of the Dead is marginal compared to the winter or summer season, except in the Mexico Citywhere by Formula 1, which has been aligned on dates with Day of the Dead, “it does take on relevance and it is quite clear when the number of visitors is reviewed by seasonality.”

Lise Vives, from Kayak, announced that The Mexican capital becomes one of the most sought-after cities nationwide because many people want to come to the November 4th parade. “The hotel offer is very large and there is always some availability in hotels or alternative accommodation.”

