Supermarket starts selling gold bars: sales boom.

A supermarket chain bets on gold bars and sales are booming. According to what il Messaggero writes, supermarkets Costco, one of the largest in the United States, known for offering products at competitive wholesale prices, but also for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, which has made it one of the most successful chains in the world and one of the preferred by consumers, has decided to launch into gold bars.

Costco is seeing a gold rush. What’s behind the demand for its 1-ounce gold bars? https://t.co/dpLFXqPhsF





— Christian (@C_Money813) October 6, 2023

According to what the Roman newspaper reveals, “the bars are available only in the online store and each ounce is printed with the effigy of what Costco calls “the Swiss goddess of the Veriscan fortune”: a product made in Switzerland, weighing 34 carats and priced at $1,900 per unit”. Surprisingly, for many, the launch was an absolute success and customers are fighting over it, as acknowledged by director Richard Galanti, the chain’s financial manager. In fact, it was so successful that each new shipment sold out within hours, and the company had to limit sales to two units per customer.

But that is not all. The Messenger specifies that “The purchase of gold bars is subject to conditions, the first: unlike the other products offered by the supermarket chain, gold bars cannot be returned. But not only that, to be able to purchase them it is mandatory to be a Costco member, a subscription that can cost between 60 and 120 dollars per year depending on the method chosen. Other options. Even if the offer from the Costco supermarket seems the most attractive and economical, the truth is that the same “Veriscan” gold ounce or other similar models can be purchased on other specialized online pages.”

