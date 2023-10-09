These supermarket carts incorporate their own cashier, so you can take care of everything. If you prefer to use a basket, the checkout is mobile.

Do you remember when in supermarkets the cashier put the products in your bag? Now it’s your turn to do it. The problem with reducing work to a simple payment… is that a robot can do it. The supermarket carts that charge you for your purchases are already here.

Life supermarkets in Japan have already begun to incorporate these purchasing systems without going through the checkout. Its use is a bit complicated and has its flaws, so let’s see how they work.

It must be said that Japan is an overpopulated country, and there are kilometer-long queues at the supermarket checkouts, especially during rush hour. That’s why These shopping carts with a built-in checkout make much more sense than here.

The supermarket cart that charges you for your purchases

These are ordinary shopping carts, which They incorporate a tablet with a scanner that reads QR codesas you can see in the opening photo of the news.

There is also a variant for shopping baskets. In this case, the scanner is a mobile. You can use your own by installing an app, or a special mobile phone that the supermarket lends you:

First, you scan a QR code on a poster, which assigns you a purchase code.

All supermarket products have a QR code. When you put one in the basket or cart, you must first scan the code with the scanner or mobile phone. In the case of the cart, you see what you have purchased on the tablet.

When paying, you cannot do it from your mobile phone or tablet. The reason is that In Japan most people only use cash. And it is not because they are further behind than us, but because there privacy is valued. Nobody cares what you buy, or what you spend your money on. Here, however, they want to remove all ATMs.

To pay, you have to get close to a machine like this:

You scan another QR code with the cart scanner or your mobile, and this way the machine knows what you have to pay. You can do it in cash, with a card, or through an app, as explained by Rocket News 24.

As we see, in a somewhat cumbersome system, with several problems. The first is that If someone doesn’t put the products through the scanner… they get it for free. Luckily in Japan people are very educated and civilized, and no one will think of stealing a product, unless they are really poor and hungry.

The other failure is that, in the end, You have to go to a machine to pay, and that can also cause queues. It is true that it takes less time, because all the products in the cart have already been scanned.

You have to get used to the idea that, sooner or later, payment at supermarket checkouts is going to be automatic. This smart shopping cart that charges you is an example. Although when push comes to shove, it’s up to you to do everything.