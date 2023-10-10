Superman proves to be practically invincible by making his weakness one of his greatest strengths.

Superman es one of DC’s most versatile heroes. Because she has numerous abilities he is a character who can get out of complex situations with relative ease. Although his villains are equal to his strength, It’s really hard to hurt the Man of Steel. without resorting to its most famous weaknesses. Beyond hitting him hard enough to break his resistance, the only way to cause real damage to Superman without much effort is to resort to Kryptonite or magic. However, when the sun became infused with magic in a strange future, Superman didn’t get weaker, he got much stronger..

Since most characters do not have the level of power needed to confront Clark Kent All things being equal, the only options left are to use kryptonite or magic. Kryptonite is famous for being the easiest way to defeat Superman. Depending on the story, Kryptonite can only be a mild annoyance or the ultimate weapon against him. Magic can also be a good ally against himas it is especially susceptible to its power.

The other much more complicated solution To see it come true is simply to eliminate the sun. The origin of Superman’s powers It is based on the existence of the Earth’s sun. If it could somehow be turned off, Clark Kent would become an ordinary human being. Taking this into account, when a group of villains infuse magic into the sun, one would think that this would be Superman’s worst nightmare.

After a group of villains with powers that have magical properties sacrifice the sun in order to reach their maximum power, DC’s magical heroes They try to give new life to the sun. Although this seems to work at first, the sun begins to emit magical radiation instead of sunlight. This not only turns off all technology, but gives Superman what appears to be magical energy. Instead of Clark weakening as he usually does when the sun is modified, he simply becomes an expert in the gifts of magic. The Man of Steel not only maintains his most characteristic powersbut even gains a few new ones, as seen when he simply disintegrates a group of enemies from existence just by thinking about it.

Although most fans think that Superman’s powers come directly from sunlight, this is not entirely true. Superman’s powers come from the radiation emitted by the sun, and not specifically from the sunlight it generates. When the sun’s radiation changes, the powers of Clark Kent they do it too. Therefore, instead of weakening Superman, it becomes somewhat stronger than usual, just with a completely different source. He maintains most of his strength and his ability to fly, but also acquire new powers linked to magic.

Kryptonians have a unique biology and there are many different ways in which the environment relates to them. If a Kryptonian is under a yellow sun, they become what we understand as Superman. On the other hand, if they are under a red sun, they lose all their powers. Now, DC has made it known that if they are influenced by a sun with magical properties, Superman becomes one of the strongest magical heroes in the universe.

