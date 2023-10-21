A new race tests the two DC heroes in their most powerful versions.

It has always been said that The Flash is the fastest man alive in the DC Universe. Few can match his speed, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other fast heroes. Supermanwho one of the most powerful characters in DC, is one of them and has already raced against The Flash on several occasions. There are many factors that make the decision on the fastest hero very difficult. To begin with, we would have to define power levels of the two heroes at their maximum potential.

A new race tests the two DC heroes in their most powerful versions

Recent years have shown the weakest version of Superman and it is possible that he will never be able to beat The Flash in his best version. Kingdom Come It already showed how Superman had even surpassed his own limits by becoming immune to Kryptonite from being exposed to the sun’s radiation for so many years. Now, DC has decided to upgrade to Superman to give it a level very similar to that, but it is not known exactly what the true extent of its change is. On the other hand, in a race against Superman, it definitely matters what Flash run All the Flash They don’t reach the same speed. For example, Jay Garrickdespite being the first of them, is the slowest of all.

The younger Flash like Bart Allen and Avery Ho They are not too fast either, since their youth and relative inexperience with the Speed ​​Force would be a clear obstacle in a race against the Speed ​​Force. Iron Man. Now, Wally West has become The Flash again. Wally was the first Kid Flash and learned to be a speedster thanks to the teachings of Jay Garrick and Barry Allen.

However, his powers were not as great as those of Barry when he took on the role of The Flash after his death. However, that changed when Reverse-Flash He went back in time and pretended to be Barry Allen. Wally West discovered the existence of the Speed ​​Force and learned to take advantage of his powers.

The new race for charitable purposes between the best versions of both characters have tested the potential of its top speed. The winner will be the one who completes ten laps around the world in the least time. Although Flash take the lead from the beginning, Superman follows very closely without ever being able to reach it. The race takes on a new nuance when Lex Luthorwho is watching the race, analyzes what is happening and realizes that Superman cannot win. Lex Luthor tells the charity that If Superman wins the race he will donate a billion dollars to the foundation.

He Iron Man manages to hear this due to his heightened hearing powers. Superman decides that he cannot allow the organization to lose that and does everything he can to catch up to Flash, so he takes his speed to the limit. Thinking about the good things he has done for the world makes Superman realize his true potential and he goes full speed ahead winning the race right at the end. Despite The Flash’s connection to the Speed ​​Force, Superman He never gives up if he is doing a good cause. If you need to go faster than The Flash, DC proves that Superman is capable of making it happen.

