Superman: Legacy has no official release date

Superman: Legacy is one of the first projects announced that will mark the beginning of the restructuring of the DCEU. This will be the film that officially begins the new continuity of the DC Universe on the big screen. The premiere of Superman: Legacy It is not expected until 2025, and it may be too similar to what was seen with Zack Snyder’s vision of Batman. Not many details are yet known about Superman: Legacyalthough the first news regarding the cast has already begun to emerge, confirming that some powerful DC characters, such as Green Lantern y Hawkgirlthey will be in the DCEU.

Superman: Legacy could repeat the mistakes of the past and unleash total disaster for the DCEU

The plot about the film starring Clark Kent It is still kept secret. What can be said is that Superman: Legacy will not retell Superman’s origin story. According to the words of James Gunn, the former creative mind of the Guardians of the Galaxy stories in the MCU, the origin of the Man of Steel has already been seen excessively on film. Following this line, although the DCEU shows the parents of Bruce Wayne getting shot, it was decided to omit the backstory that led to him becoming the Dark Knight. Although this idea helped lighten the weight of the plot, he also introduced some problems that Superman: Legacy should avoid.

Batman He is possibly one of the heroes that has had the most adaptations. Because everyone knows the tragic story of his childhood, the DCEU decided to present a slightly changed version of his origin. Batman. However, since Ben Affleck appears as Batman at the end of his career, most of his work is left to the viewer’s imagination. For the most part, this is not a problem. However, he also meant a lack of character development since they did not know very well what their motivations were.

And Superman: Legacy wants to avoid confusion about how viewers conceive of the Man of Steel, she should be more cautious about which parts of Clark’s origin story she wants to leave out. Although the story of Superman: Legacy does not need to show the destruction of Kryptonthe fact that his adoptive parents had a positive impact on Clark Kent’s identity can be an important context to keep in mind that needs to be explained.

