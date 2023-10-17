A veteran Superman and Lois writer will not continue on the series and now we explain the reasons.

The news that Superman and Lois would return for a fourth season excited fans, but after digging a little deeper, a worrying reality is discovered. Because since that moment only negative news has appeared.

Luckily we will see Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin and Michael Cudlitz again, along with showrunner Todd Helbing. However, behind this good news there is a considerable cost. Since there will be significant cuts in the budget.

These are some of the new things we know

The first indication of the changes in the series was reflected in the reduction of the number of episodes to 10. While the three previous seasons had had 15, 15 and 13 chapters. Additionally, it was announced that Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik will not return as series regulars, although they may appear occasionally or as guest stars. This all ties back to The CW’s new owner, Nexstar, looking to maximize the series’ potential.

The CW

However, budget cuts have also affected the writing team.

Writer Adam Mallinger, who has been a part of the series since episode 10 of the first season titled O Mother, Where Art Thou?, took to social media to share the news that he will not be returning for the fourth season due to cuts. budgetary. In his first tweet, he said, “Disappointing news: due to budget cuts, I will not be returning to the Superman & Lois staff for season 4.”

Despite his doubts about making this statement, he decided to announce his availability for future projects. He also expressed his support for the showrunners, acknowledging the difficulties they faced due to the circumstances.

In response to the messages of support, Mallinger shared his gratitude with a final tweet: “I stick to mostly liking posts because otherwise I’ll miss someone but you all make me feel like George Bailey with all the kind and supportive things they are saying. Thank you all”.

Adam Mallinger’s departure is an example of how budget cuts can affect the entertainment industry, but the series continues despite these challenges. Fans are looking forward to the fourth season of Superman & Lois and how the series will adapt to these changes.