We will have to wait a long time to see season 4 of the Superman and Lois series.

Fans of Superman and Lois 4 have been eagerly awaiting news about the next season of the series, but it seems they will have to be patient. The new episodes have received a release update that could disappoint fans, as the premiere is expected to be delayed until mid-2024.

The third season of this hit Arrowverse series concluded in June 2023, leaving viewers with many unanswered questions and a high-voltage cliffhanger. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on when they could expect the next installment. Since we have to know what will happen in the great hero’s confrontation with Doomsday on the moon.

Superman and Lois

When will we see the series?

In July 2023, The CW network announced its fall lineup, and the Superman & Lois series was not on the list. This sparked speculation about a possible delay in the release of season 4.

In August 2023, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook offered an explanation for this delay. He noted that Superman & Lois season 4 will be further delayed to 2024 due to strikes affecting the Hollywood entertainment industry, including writers and actors.

The updated release window for Superman & Lois season 4 has been recently confirmed. According to reports from THR, the new season, which will consist of 10 episodes, will premiere after April 2024. This decision has been made to allow more time for visual effects work, ensuring that the quality of the series is not compromised. .

Although the writers’ strike has been resolved, work on the season 4 scripts is expected to begin immediately. If the scripts are completed by the end of 2023, production may begin in early 2024, suggesting that fans could see the first episode of season 4 during the summer of 2024, probably in June or July. Although it should not be ruled out that they move the premiere to autumn 2024.

Although the long wait may be discouraging, it is important to remember that this decision is intended to ensure that the work on the visual effects is efficient and of high quality.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the first three seasons of Superman & Lois, available to stream on HBO Max, and look forward to the next installment of the Man of Steel’s adventures.