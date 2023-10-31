You’ve probably heard of the famous Flipper Zero, the tamagotchi for hackers, one of the most popular devices among computer experts in recent months. This equipment is recognized for its versatility and usefulness in the field of cybersecurity.

It is a multifunctional device intended for hacking and security tasks, which offers functions such as Bad USB/HID, which is used to inject malicious software, as well as tools to interfere with wireless communications and other associated activities.

If you have not been able to get your Flipper Zero for the simple fact that it is not available in your territory or stocks are limited. There is a way you can create a home version of this device.

Recently, there have begun to emerge methods so you can create your own Flipper Zero. An example of this is the Superior Boya wearable device developed by the Superior Tech team, led by Emirhan and Mustafa Emre Sezgin.

What is Superior Boy and what are its characteristics?

Superior Boy is designed as a wearable device for educational and testing purposes in the cybersecurity sector. It is based on the Raspberry Pi 2040, lacking an external case, giving it an unattractive design.

It features sensors such as a 9-axis gyroscope, a barometer, PN532 RFID reader and an ESP32 for WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and has a GPIO interface to add other custom modules.

It also has the advantage that you can build it yourself with affordable components. It has similar features to Flipper Zero, such as analyzing network traffic to detect threats, scanning WiFi networks to find vulnerabilities, among other things.

The components you need to make your own Superior Boy are the following:

Raspberry Pi 2040 ESP32 Gyroscope MP9250 Barometer BMP280 RFID reader PN532 A microSD card A TFTRGB screen model ST7735s Printed circuit board Cables for connections Tools

The Superior Boy is a device that allows you to manipulate radio frequency signals, infrared and other wireless communication protocols in a simple way.

However, its use may involve legal risks, depending on the current regulations of each country. It is for this reason that it is essential to know the laws before produce your own Flipper Zero.

This device has the ability to duplicate, store and emit any wireless signal that is used on a daily basis.

It covers all the needs of a cybersecurity professional and allows you to take it with you anywhere due to its small and functional form factor.