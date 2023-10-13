Suara.com – Superindo still provides discounts on various products for those who want to shop economically. The discount promotion being held today is entitled Mamamia Promo (Special Economical Cooking), where product discounts reach 50%.

With this promo, you can experience savings when shopping at Superindo. So, your wallet doesn’t drain a lot when shopping.

Meanwhile, the promos given by Superindo range from snacks, kitchen equipment, bathroom necessities and many others.

In today’s promo, Friday, October 13 2023, Superindo is offering a shopping promo for 365 6-piece Chicken Eggs which gets a 25% discount for IDR 19,900.

Also Read: Superindo Basic Necessities Promo is Held Again, These are the Discounted Products

Then, for bathroom needs, there is the Lifebouy Body Wash pouch 825 ml product which has a price promotion of IDR 28,900.

And there are many more products that are getting Superindo shopping promos today. So, don’t miss it, shop immediately.

The following is today’s Superindo promo catalog

Mamamia Superindo Promo/ist

365 Cooking Oil pouch 2 liters Rp. 29,900

Attack Jaz 1 Detergent powder 1.6 kg 15% discount IDR 25,500

Also read: Superindo’s cheap shopping promo is still valid today, take a peek at the discounted products

Sasa Seasoning Flour 210 grams Rp. 4,750