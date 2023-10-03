Dangerous driving had a fatal outcome during a supercar tour in Sardinia.

Driving with a group of cars can be a lot of fun. The danger is that if a couple pushes the boundaries (or crosses them), other participants will follow. At the start of such a rally, the organization often urges participants to take it easy and save the real work for a circuit.

Unfortunately, these types of warnings sometimes fall on deaf ears. And unfortunately it had a fatal outcome during a supercar rally on the Italian island of Sardinia. The crash was captured on video by tourists.

Supercar crash sardinia video

Tourists, who were not part of the rally, filmed themselves being overtaken by a bunch of supercars. In a rather irresponsible way, but they can appreciate the row of Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Until things go wrong.

The driver of a Ferrari Portofino is overtaking and wants to pass another participant in a Lamborghini Huracan. The Lambo driver does not look properly in his mirror and in turn wants to overtake a camper. Then things really go wrong. The Ferrari and Lamborghini collide, the Huracan then hits the camper and it falls on its side.

The occupants of the camper suffer a huge blow, but fortunately the injuries remain minor. A more serious outcome for the occupants of the Ferrari Portofino. After the crash, the Ferrari takes off, killing the 67-year-old driver from Switzerland and his 63-year-old wife.

The group was part of a multi-day event called Sardinia Supercar Experience. In six days, a group of supercars drive beautiful routes and spend the night in nice hotels. This is possible with your own supercar, but it is also possible to rent one. The Ferrari Portofino and the Huracán EVO Spyder in this story were rented cars.

Via: L’uniona Sardinia

This article Supercar crash in Sardinia claims two lives (video) first appeared on Ruetir.