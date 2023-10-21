The money for the Superbonus arrives, but also partly from the fund for the disabled

The Superbonus fund increases by 15 billion euros. This is provided for in the Advances Decree which accompanies the measure, published in the Gazzetta. The increase for 2023 is to “allow the completion of the accounting adjustments of the state budget of the benefits for construction bonuses”. The decree has costs of 27.98 billion in 2023, covered among other things with the deviation voted by the Chamber, with 3.1 billion from the definancing of ministerial programs, 2.53 from the assignment to CDP of government bonds for the ” Patrimonio Destinato”, 2.77 in incoming payments from Cdp, and 350 million in reductions in the disability fund.

The government promises to put them back next year, says Repubblica, but the story immediately sparked some controversy. Nazario Pagano, president of Fand, the federation of associations of people with disabilities, told Repubblica: “We don’t have enough doctors, specialists, social-health workers in general. Let alone for the personalized project for each disabled person”. And on the squeeze of 350 million: “It seems like a shell game. Is it possible that it is always the disabled who suffer and wait?”

Unions are kept out of any discussions with the government on disability, says Repubblica. Nina Daita, CGIL manager for disability policies, complains about this, again in Repubblica: “After Salvini and Meloni’s great electoral propaganda on disabled people and Minister Locatelli’s conferences, the government cuts the 350 million: shameful and immoral to take away any more from the poor “.

