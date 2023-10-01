30 September 2023

Superbike: Ducati constructors’ world champion

Alvaro Bautista won race 1 of the Portuguese Grand Prix on the Portimao circuit, bringing Ducati the nineteenth Superbike constructors’ championship title in its history.

The Spanish veteran, who is one step away from his second consecutive world title, beat his all-time rivals, Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu on Yamaha and Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea on Kawasaki. The first of the Italians, Andrea Locatelli, Razgatlioglu’s teammate, was ninth.

In the championship standings, Bautista has 529 points, 52 ahead of Razgatlioglu and 185 over Rea, while the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has a 105 lead over Yamaha and can no longer be caught.

