October 28, 2023

Superbike, Ducati: Alvaro Bautista confirms himself as world champion

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista became Superbike world champion for the second consecutive year. The Spanish centaur dominated race 1 in Jerez de la Frontera and mathematically won the title: his closest rival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, can no longer reach him.

Bautista, who dictated the law throughout the season, winning 25 of the 33 races of the season, achieved the championship with two tests to spare before the end of the season.

In Jerez, two points would have been enough for Bautista, who instead took full points ahead of Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Locatelli (Ducati). Fourth place for Jonathan Rea, followed by Danilo Petrucci.

©Getty Images