October 29, 2023

Alvaro Bautista closes the season with yet another success

Free from the pressure of the fight for the title, which ended with the certified success after race 1 in Jerez, Alvaro Bautista also put on a show on the last Sunday of the year for Superbike, also winning the Superpole race and Race 2 on the Andalusian circuit.

In the morning mini-race, the Spanish rider preceded the Swiss Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) and the British Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) on his Ducati. In the last race of the season, characterized among other things by the crash of Rea himself while he was leading, Bautista instead arrived behind Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha, but overtook him after the stewards’ decision to penalize the Turk for having exceeded the limits of the route.

Razgatlioglu therefore ranked second, ahead of Aegerter. Fourth was another Yamaha, that of Remy Gardner, who finished ahead of the Ducati of Danilo Petrucci’s Barni Racing Team.

The final ranking therefore sees Bautista leading with 628 points, against Razgatlioglu’s 552. Ducati is the constructors’ world champion with 704 points (Yamaha is second with 581), while the Aruba.it Ducati team took the team title from Pata Yamaha Prometeon, obtaining the same points (879) but prevailing in the number of long-distance races won .

©Getty Images