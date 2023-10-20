There are many reasons to want to buy a Rimac Nevera. The Croatian hypercar not only looks cool, but you also get the fastest accelerating production car in the world, just like the electric car with the highest top speed and the electric car that races around the Nürburgring the fastest. However, there is now an additional reason, although it is of a slightly more practical nature.

“Ultimate electric mobility experience”

Rimac has started a partnership with fast charging provider Ionity, so you can already guess what the result is. Indeed: when you buy a new Rimac Nevera you can charge completely free for eight years at Ionity fast chargers in 24 European countries. There you can charge the Nevera’s 120 kWh battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes thanks to Ionity’s ‘Halo’ charger, which can handle charging speeds of up to 350 kW. You can then unleash all 1,914 horsepower of your electric hypercar on the Autobahn to hurtle towards your destination at 412 km/h, in short: “the ultimate electric mobility experience” — Rimac’s words, not ours.

That’s all well and good, but that mobility experience is of course anything but for everyone. For example, you have to pay more than 2 million for a Rimac Nevera, which makes you wonder whether its owners will feel the free fast charging in their well-filled wallets. Moreover, Rimac will only build 150 Neverae, which not only limits the investment for Ionity, but also ensures that most units will not travel very many kilometers. In other words, we do not expect Rimac’s sales figures to suddenly increase significantly thanks to this promotion…